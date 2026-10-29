$2,500 HOA Fees Spark Warning for Homebuyers

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. – October 29, 2026 (STL.News) Homeowners in a North Carolina subdivision face monthly homeowners association fees of $2,500, or $30,000 annually, after their association approved a dramatic increase that some residents say could force them out of their homes.

The controversy centers on Magnolia Cove, a residential development in Catawba County, where the homeowners association (HOA) board voted October 26 to raise monthly assessments from $1,250 to $2,500, according to investigative reporting by WSOC-TV journalist Dave Faherty.

The association initially proposed an even larger increase to $7,500 monthly, or $90,000 annually, before approving the lower amount.

For homeowners who bought their properties expecting much lower association expenses, the increase poses a serious financial challenge.

Some residents say they cannot afford the assessments and fear they will be unable to sell their homes because prospective buyers will not want to assume the same financial obligations.

The controversy also serves as a warning for prospective homebuyers across the United States.

Homeowners associations can provide valuable services, but they can also impose substantial financial obligations on property owners. Poor financial planning, inadequate reserves, deferred maintenance, expensive litigation, and other problems can result in significant increases in regular dues or unexpected special assessments.

Not every HOA is poorly managed, and high fees alone do not establish misconduct. However, homeowners must contribute to legitimate association expenses even when they disagree with the decisions that created those costs.

Before purchasing a home governed by an HOA, buyers should seriously reconsider whether the benefits justify the financial risks, property restrictions, and possibility of substantial future assessments.

North Carolina HOA Approves $2,500 Monthly Assessments

According to WSOC-TV, Magnolia Cove residents reported that their monthly association fees were approximately $158 when they moved into the development several years ago.

Those assessments subsequently increased to $350 and then to $1,250 earlier in 2026.

Homeowner Jill Menson also described a $10,000 assessment during the summer.

The financial situation escalated again in October when residents received a proposed association budget calling for monthly assessments of $7,500 beginning January 1, 2027.

That proposal would have required each assessed lot to contribute $90,000 annually.

An email from the association attributed the proposed increase primarily to legal expenses and collection costs involving unpaid owner accounts.

However, after the October 26 meeting, WSOC-TV reported that the board had approved monthly assessments of $2,500 instead.

The station’s reporting establishes the approved amount but does not specify when the new billing level will first take effect.

The increase remains extraordinary.

At $158 monthly, annual regular assessments would total $1,896.

At $2,500 monthly, the annual obligation would reach $30,000.

That represents an increase of about 1,482% over the earlier monthly amount reported by residents.

The assessments are separate from mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, and ordinary property maintenance.

For retirees, families living on fixed incomes, and homeowners who bought their properties expecting relatively stable expenses, an increase of that magnitude could fundamentally change their homes’ affordability.

Even homeowners who have paid off their mortgages must continue paying applicable association assessments.

Residents Say They May Be Forced to Leave

WSOC-TV interviewed Magnolia Cove residents who expressed concerns about their ability to remain in the neighborhood.

Menson said she and her husband purchased their home believing it would be their final residence.

She said rising assessments could force them to leave and make their property hard to sell.

Another homeowner, Diana Brokaw, questioned how residents could afford the originally proposed $90,000 annual charge.

Other residents described fears of collection proceedings, bankruptcy, and possible foreclosure if they cannot meet their association obligations.

Those concerns do not establish that the homeowners interviewed have already lost their properties through foreclosure.

However, the possibility of legal enforcement involving unpaid assessments is a legitimate concern under North Carolina law.

Residents also questioned the association’s governance.

According to WSOC-TV, homeowners say developer Aaron Guess controls the association because they believe he owns most of the properties in Magnolia Cove.

This assertion is the residents’ account, and this report has not independently verified it through property ownership and voting records.

The dispute nevertheless highlights why buyers should understand who controls an HOA, how board members are selected, and what voting rights homeowners possess.

HOA Says Legal Expenses and Unpaid Dues Caused Increases

The Magnolia Cove homeowners association disputes suggestions that its assessment increases are unexplained.

In a statement published by WSOC-TV, the HOA said more than 20 homeowners initiated litigation against the association and certain officers in early 2024.

The association maintains that the homeowners’ claims were unsuccessful and that subsequent proceedings found certain property owners liable.

Those descriptions reflect the association’s account of the litigation rather than court findings independently examined in this report.

According to the HOA, defending the litigation generated substantial legal expenses that now make up the largest item in its budget.

The association also says many property owners have fallen behind on their assessments, creating additional financial pressure.

It maintains that the association must cover unpaid obligations and legal expenses through its available revenue.

The board says the organization operates as a nonprofit and uses assessment revenue to pay community expenses.

It also says assessments could decline once the association resolves legal expenses and collects overdue accounts.

The association’s explanation matters because an unusually large assessment increase does not automatically prove financial misconduct.

However, the controversy shows how association litigation, unpaid assessments, and other financial obligations can create substantial expenses for homeowners.

HOA Financial Problems Can Become Homeowner Problems

The risks associated with homeowners associations extend beyond Magnolia Cove.

Across the country, associations maintain common property, collect assessments, enforce community rules, and pay expenses established by their governing documents.

Depending on the development, those responsibilities may include private roads, landscaping, drainage systems, swimming pools, recreational facilities, roofs, elevators, and other shared infrastructure.

Responsible financial management requires realistic budgeting, appropriate reserve funding, reliable accounting, and long-term planning.

When homeowners neglect these responsibilities, they can face significant unexpected expenses.

An association that fails to accumulate sufficient reserves may struggle to pay for major repairs.

A board that postpones necessary maintenance may eventually face more expensive projects as property conditions deteriorate.

Weak accounting practices, inadequate financial reporting, and insufficient contractor oversight can create additional risks.

Litigation can also put substantial pressure on an association’s finances.

These problems do not establish that most homeowners associations are poorly managed, nor do they prove wrongdoing by Magnolia Cove.

Nevertheless, they demonstrate why buyers should investigate an association’s financial condition before purchasing property.

A poorly managed association can create obligations that individual homeowners did not anticipate and may have limited power to prevent.

Special Assessments Can Cost Thousands of Dollars

One of the biggest financial risks of HOA ownership is special assessments.

Regular assessments generally fund ongoing expenses and planned community obligations.

Special assessments are additional charges that associations may impose for particular financial needs, subject to their governing documents and applicable law.

These charges can arise from major infrastructure repairs, building maintenance, insurance shortfalls, emergency projects, or other authorized expenses.

Consider a hypothetical association with 50 equally assessed properties that needs $1 million for major repairs.

If the association lacks sufficient reserves, insurance proceeds, or other funding sources, dividing that expense equally would produce a $20,000 assessment per property.

That calculation is illustrative and does not describe a particular Magnolia Cove assessment.

For many households, an unexpected five-figure obligation would create substantial financial hardship.

A homeowner may comfortably afford a mortgage, property taxes, insurance, and regular HOA dues but lack sufficient savings to pay a major special assessment.

Special assessments are not inherently improper. They can be necessary to maintain shared property and meet legitimate obligations.

However, repeated or unexpected assessments should prompt questions about an association’s financial planning, reserve funding, and oversight.

Buyers should never assume that the advertised monthly HOA assessment represents the maximum amount they may be required to pay.

Low HOA Fees Can Conceal Future Financial Problems

A neighborhood advertising relatively low monthly assessments may appear attractive to prospective buyers.

However, low dues do not necessarily indicate responsible financial management.

An association charging $100 monthly may have inadequate reserves or significant deferred maintenance.

Another association charging $350 monthly may be properly funding anticipated repairs and replacement expenses.

The important question is whether the association’s financial resources match its responsibilities.

Buyers should examine available financial statements, annual budgets, reserve information, insurance expenses, anticipated repairs, and assessment history.

An association that repeatedly postpones maintenance or fails to accumulate sufficient reserves may eventually require substantial additional contributions from homeowners.

Those expenses can arise long after the original purchase, when owners have limited flexibility to absorb unexpected costs.

Therefore, evaluate a low initial assessment as part of the association’s overall financial condition rather than an automatic advantage.

Unpaid HOA Assessments Can Lead to Foreclosure

One of the most serious risks of mandatory HOA assessments is a lien against the property.

North Carolina General Statute Section 47F-3-116 establishes procedures for certain planned-community associations to file liens for qualifying unpaid assessments.

Under the statute, an assessment remaining unpaid for at least 30 days can support a lien when the required claim of lien is properly filed.

The association must provide specified advance notice, including a statement of the amount owed, at least 15 days before filing the lien.

For qualifying assessments remaining unpaid for at least 90 days, the law permits certain nonjudicial foreclosure proceedings, subject to additional requirements.

The association’s executive board must specifically authorize nonjudicial foreclosure against the property involved.

The law also requires notice of the intended foreclosure and provides for proceedings involving a trustee and the clerk of court.

Judicial foreclosure is another potential enforcement method.

Different requirements apply to certain debts consisting solely of fines or related charges.

The 30-day and 90-day thresholds do not mean that foreclosure occurs automatically after those periods.

An association must comply with applicable statutory requirements and procedures.

Nevertheless, the law makes clear that unpaid association assessments can have serious consequences even when a homeowner remains current on mortgage payments.

That distinction matters for buyers who believe paying their mortgage and property taxes is enough to protect their ownership interests.

HOA Financial Risks Extend Beyond North Carolina

Although the Magnolia Cove dispute is taking place in North Carolina, the underlying concerns are relevant to buyers in Missouri and other states.

Homeowners associations operate under different legal frameworks depending on the jurisdiction, property type, and governing documents.

Some associations govern detached single-family homes, while others oversee condominium buildings or developments with extensive shared infrastructure.

Their financial responsibilities can vary substantially.

A small subdivision association that primarily handles landscaping and common-area maintenance may have different financial obligations than a condominium association that manages major building systems.

The potential for special assessments also varies.

An association with significant shared infrastructure may need substantial reserves to fund future replacement projects.

Buyers should not assume that all homeowners associations have identical powers or financial obligations.

They should review the documents that govern the property they intend to purchase.

Why Homebuyers Should Reconsider HOA Communities

The Magnolia Cove controversy gives prospective buyers a compelling reason to evaluate whether HOA-governed housing fits their financial circumstances and personal preferences.

Homeowners associations can provide valuable services, including common-area maintenance, recreational amenities, landscaping, and community management.

However, those benefits come with financial obligations and restrictions.

Depending on the governing documents, individual homeowners may have limited influence over assessment increases, maintenance decisions, litigation expenses, and other association expenditures.

A homeowner may buy a property based on an affordable monthly assessment, only to face much higher charges later.

Unexpected repairs, inadequate reserves, insurance increases, or litigation can significantly change the cost of ownership.

Buyers who prioritize greater independence and fewer mandatory private financial obligations should seriously consider purchasing a home outside an HOA.

That choice does not eliminate property taxes, insurance expenses, maintenance responsibilities, or other ownership costs.

It can, however, eliminate the specific association assessments and private governance obligations that come with HOA ownership.

The decision ultimately depends on the buyer’s priorities, but buyers should make it with a clear understanding of the potential risks.

What Every Buyer Should Investigate Before Purchasing

Before purchasing property governed by an HOA, prospective buyers should carefully review the association’s financial condition and governing documents.

Important information includes the annual budget, available financial statements, reserve funding, assessment history, anticipated major repairs, and pending special assessments.

Buyers should also investigate whether the association has substantial debts or ongoing litigation that could generate additional expenses.

The level of delinquent assessments is another important consideration.

When many homeowners fail to pay, an association may face cash-flow problems that put additional pressure on members who remain current.

Prospective buyers should determine whether a developer or an elected homeowner board controls the association.

They should understand voting rights, election procedures, financial reporting requirements, and the rules governing assessment increases.

Property restrictions also deserve attention.

Depending on its governing documents, an association may regulate exterior improvements, landscaping, fences, parking, rentals, and other property uses.

Buyers should request available records before closing and carefully evaluate any significant financial uncertainty.

When necessary, a qualified real estate attorney can help explain the association’s governing documents and potential legal obligations.

If the association cannot provide adequate financial information or significant questions remain unanswered, reconsidering the purchase may be appropriate.

The Bottom Line: Investigate the HOA Before Buying

The Magnolia Cove controversy shows how dramatically the financial obligations of homeownership can change.

Residents who reported paying about $158 monthly several years ago now face an approved assessment of $2,500 per month.

The association maintains that litigation expenses and unpaid assessments explain the increase.

Homeowners say the financial burden threatens their ability to remain in their properties.

The competing accounts do not establish financial misconduct by the association or developer.

They do, however, show how association disputes and financial obligations can affect homeowners with limited individual control over the outcome.

For prospective buyers nationwide, the warning is clear.

A homeowners association is not simply an organization that collects money for landscaping and neighborhood amenities.

It can exercise substantial authority over shared expenses, property restrictions, and financial obligations.

Inadequate reserves, deferred maintenance, poor accounting, expensive litigation, or weak financial oversight can lead to significant additional charges.

Before purchasing a home governed by an HOA, investigate the association as carefully as the property itself.

If its finances are unclear, reserves appear inadequate, governance raises serious concerns, or its history includes repeated unexpected assessments, walking away from the purchase may be the most financially responsible decision.

Buyers seeking greater independence and fewer mandatory private financial obligations should consider a property outside an HOA.

A home may seem affordable when you sign the purchase contract, but that doesn’t guarantee it will remain affordable if association assessments rise dramatically.

The most important question is not simply whether you can afford the house. It is whether you can afford the financial obligations that come with the association governing it.

Sources: WSOC-TV investigative reporting by Dave Faherty, October 24, 26, and 27, 2026, including the Magnolia Cove HOA’s published statement; North Carolina General Statute §47F-3-116.

Editor’s Note: This article includes news analysis and general consumer information. The article attributes homeowners’ allegations and the HOA’s explanations to their respective sources. Discussion of HOA financial risks does not constitute a finding of misconduct against Magnolia Cove or its developer. Legal rights and obligations vary by jurisdiction, property type, and governing documents.