Merchant Cash Advances Can Trap Small Businesses

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 27, 2026 (STL.News) Merchant Cash Advances – For a small business facing a cash shortage, access to fast money can be extremely tempting.

Payroll may be approaching. A restaurant may need a new refrigeration system. A contractor may be waiting 60 days for customers to pay invoices. A retailer may need inventory before its busiest season. Taxes, insurance premiums, equipment repairs, or other unexpected expenses can suddenly create a working-capital emergency.

Then comes an offer for quick business funding with minimal paperwork and potentially rapid approval.

The product is often a merchant cash advance, commonly called an MCA.

Merchant cash advances can provide businesses with immediate capital, but that convenience can come at an extraordinarily high price. Rapid repayment, frequent withdrawals, and substantial financing costs can put tremendous pressure on a company’s cash flow.

For business owners considering an MCA, the message is simple: understand exactly what you are buying before signing anything, and explore less expensive alternatives first.

For businesses already struggling with one or more MCAs, another important message is this: another merchant cash advance may not be the only solution. Refinancing, restructuring, consolidation or negotiated modifications may sometimes provide alternatives worth investigating.

How merchant cash advances work

Merchant Cash Advances: A merchant cash advance is generally structured differently from a conventional business loan.

Instead of lending a business money under a traditional principal-and-interest arrangement, an MCA provider typically advances a lump sum in exchange for an agreed amount of the company’s future receivables or revenue.

Repayment can occur through a percentage of credit and debit card sales or through automatic withdrawals from the company’s bank account.

This structure is one reason MCAs are frequently marketed as purchases of future receivables rather than loans.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau describes merchant cash advances as transactions in which a provider gives a business an upfront sum in exchange for a portion of the business’s future sales or income.

Regardless of the terminology used in the agreement, the practical concern for the business owner is straightforward:

How much cash am I receiving, how much must I ultimately pay back, and how quickly will that money leave my business?

Those three numbers can reveal a great deal about whether the transaction is financially sustainable.

Merchant Cash Advances – Factor rates can disguise an expensive transaction

Merchant cash advances are commonly priced using a factor rate rather than the familiar annual interest rate associated with conventional financing.

Suppose a business receives $10,000 with a factor rate of 1.5.

The business would be obligated to remit $15,000.

A $25,000 advance using the same factor would require $37,500 in total payments.

A business owner might look at the transaction and conclude that the financing costs 50%.

But another critical variable is time.

If that additional cost is incurred over only several months or approximately one year, comparing it directly with the annual interest rate on conventional financing can be misleading. The annualized cost can be considerably higher.

The Federal Trade Commission has described MCAs as generally higher-cost, short-term financing and has warned about practices in parts of the industry.

This is why owners should request enough information to compare an MCA with other financing on an apples-to-apples basis.

Fast approval does not necessarily mean inexpensive capital.

Merchant Cash Advances – Daily withdrawals can damage working capital

The total financing cost is only part of the potential problem.

The repayment schedule can be equally damaging.

Businesses survive on cash flow.

Revenue coming through the door must pay employees, suppliers, rent, utilities, taxes, insurance, inventory, maintenance, and numerous other expenses.

If an MCA provider is withdrawing money from the company’s operating account every business day, that money is no longer available for those expenses.

Consider a business that receives $30,000 and agrees to remit $45,000.

The $30,000 may solve today’s immediate problem.

But the company has effectively committed $45,000 of future cash flow to obtaining that $30,000 today.

If sales weaken unexpectedly, the consequences can become severe.

The business may have enough revenue to look healthy on an income statement while still facing a serious cash-flow crisis because too much incoming money is immediately committed to financing obligations.

Merchant Cash Advances – Stacking MCAs can create a dangerous cycle.

One of the most concerning situations occurs when a business takes another MCA because the first MCA has created or contributed to a cash shortage.

The sequence can look deceptively logical.

A company needs $25,000 and obtains an MCA.

Frequent withdrawals begin.

Working capital becomes tighter.

The company then needs another $15,000 to make payroll, purchase inventory, or pay suppliers.

A second MCA provides temporary relief, but now two providers draw from the company’s cash flow.

Eventually, the business may seek a third advance.

This practice is commonly called stacking.

At this point, the business may no longer be using outside capital to expand. It may effectively be obtaining new expensive capital to compensate for cash flow being consumed by previous expensive capital.

That can become extremely difficult to escape.

Business owners should consider repeated reliance on short-term advances a serious warning sign that the company’s financing structure needs attention.

Merchant Cash Advances – Warning signs that an MCA is becoming unsustainable

Business owners should pay attention to what happens after an MCA begins being repaid.

Warning signs can include struggling to make payroll despite stable sales, delaying supplier payments, falling behind on taxes, repeatedly overdrawing operating accounts, using personal funds to cover ordinary expenses, or considering another MCA primarily to satisfy existing obligations.

Another warning sign is losing track of the true cost of financing.

When several advances, withdrawals, and fees operate simultaneously, owners can focus on surviving until Friday rather than determining whether the underlying business remains profitable.

That is when professional financial and legal advice may become particularly important.

Already have an MCA? Investigate alternatives before accepting a Merchant Cash Advance

A business that has already accepted an expensive merchant cash advance should not automatically conclude that its only option is another advance.

Depending on the company’s financial condition, revenue, creditworthiness and existing agreements, alternatives may exist.

Some lenders and commercial finance firms offer refinancing or consolidation products that may replace high-cost short-term obligations with financing that has longer repayment periods or more manageable payments.

Restructuring professionals and attorneys also work with businesses experiencing MCA-related financial distress.

In some circumstances, existing obligations may potentially be renegotiated or modified.

The objective is generally to restore sustainable cash flow.

For example, a business could be fundamentally profitable but unable to operate comfortably because several large withdrawals occur every day or week. If legitimate restructuring reduces the immediate cash-flow burden, the company may have more operating capital available for payroll, inventory, and other essential expenses.

However, restructuring does NOT guarantee a reduction in what a business owes, and every agreement is different.

Business owners should obtain qualified professional advice based on their particular contracts and financial circumstances.

Be cautious with MCA relief companies.

Businesses should exercise the same caution when selecting an MCA restructuring or relief company as they did when obtaining the original advance.

A financially stressed owner can be vulnerable to another attractive promise:

“We can cut your payments.”

“We can eliminate most of your debt.”

“Stop paying the MCA company and pay us instead.”

Those claims deserve careful investigation.

Before hiring a restructuring company, determine exactly what service it provides.

Is the company actually refinancing the MCA?

Is it negotiating with existing providers?

Is it providing legal representation?

Is it simply collecting money from the business while attempting to negotiate settlements later?

What are its upfront and ongoing fees?

What happens if negotiations fail?

Most importantly, business owners should be extremely cautious about stopping contractual payments just because a salesperson recommends it.

Failure to make required payments can have significant contractual, financial, and potentially legal consequences. An attorney experienced in commercial finance or MCA agreements can review the actual documents and explain the business owner’s options.

Merchant Cash Advances – Regulators have pursued MCA misconduct.

Concerns surrounding the MCA industry are not merely theoretical.

The Federal Trade Commission has brought enforcement actions involving merchant cash advance providers accused of deceptive practices, unauthorized withdrawals, and abusive collection practices.

In one FTC case, Yellowstone Capital and related defendants agreed to provide more than $9.8 million in refunds to settle allegations that included withdrawing money from businesses’ bank accounts without permission and misleading customers about financing terms.

In another FTC matter, a federal court entered a $20.3 million monetary judgment against merchant cash advance operator Jonathan Braun following litigation involving alleged deceptive and unlawful conduct toward small businesses.

These enforcement actions do not mean that every MCA provider operates improperly. They demonstrate why owners should carefully investigate providers, understand contracts, and independently verify representations made during the sales process.

Merchant Cash Advances – Consider less expensive financing first.

Before accepting an MCA, small business owners should investigate other sources of capital.

Depending on the business, possibilities may include conventional bank financing, credit-union financing, SBA-backed loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing, invoice-based financing, supplier credit, extended vendor terms or additional owner investment.

A business may not qualify for every alternative.

But rejection from one bank does not necessarily mean an MCA is the only remaining source of capital.

Business owners should compare the total dollar cost, repayment period, payment frequency, fees, collateral requirements, and consequences of default before deciding.

An accountant can also help determine whether the transaction makes economic sense.

If a company receives $20,000 but must remit $30,000 over a relatively short period, that $20,000 must generate enough economic benefit to justify the substantial additional cost.

Generating additional sales alone is not enough.

The investment must ultimately generate sufficient profit and cash flow to cover the financing cost.

Treat merchant cash advances as a last option

In some circumstances, an MCA makes business sense.

A company could have a temporary emergency, highly predictable incoming revenue, and an opportunity where obtaining capital immediately produces a return greater than the financing cost.

But an MCA should be the result of careful calculations — not desperation or a persuasive sales call.

Before signing, owners should understand the amount actually being deposited, total repayment obligation, factor rate, expected repayment period, withdrawal frequency, fees and default provisions.

Businesses should also understand any personal guarantees, reconciliation provisions, bank-account requirements and collection provisions contained in the agreement.

Owners already struggling with MCA payments should resist the urge to solve the problem by taking out another MCA.

Investigating legitimate refinancing, restructuring, consolidation or negotiation alternatives may offer a better path.

Merchant cash advances essentially let a business get today’s money by committing tomorrow’s revenue.

Sometimes that trade may be justified.

But when the cost is extremely high, and repayment occurs rapidly, tomorrow can arrive with too little cash remaining to operate the business.

For small business owners, the best time to investigate alternatives is before signing an MCA agreement.

The second-best time may be before taking another one.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, accounting, investment, or financial advice. Merchant cash advance agreements and applicable laws vary. Business owners considering financing, refinancing, restructuring, or changes to existing payment obligations should consult qualified legal and financial professionals regarding their individual circumstances.