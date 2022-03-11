Memphis: Terrell Johnson Sentenced for Firearm Possession

Memphis Man, Terrell Johnson Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm After a Misdemeanor Conviction of Domestic Violence

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Terrell Johnson, 25, has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on September 18, 2020, an officer with the Memphis Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Elvis Presley and Kerr Avenue. During that traffic stop, Johnson left his vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being taken into custody. Johnson was carrying a distinct backpack which contained 1.25 pounds of hemp and a loaded firearm.

Because of his prior felony convictions, as well as convictions for domestic assault, Johnson is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

On December 6, 2021, Johnson pled guilty to being in possession of a firearm after a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence.

On March 10, 2022, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Johnson to 110 months in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Task Force. The PSN initiative is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our communities safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement.

Assistant United States Attorney Greg Wagner prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today