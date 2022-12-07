MegaMask debut at CoinAgenda with Wire Network's support

New Delhi: Wire Network has announced the launch of MegaMask, a crypto wallet for cross-chain interoperability and asset transfers. The announcement was made by Ken DiCross, CEO of Wire Network.

The launch was announced at CoinAgenda, a global conference held in the Caribbean island of San Juan, Puerto , between December 5 and 7.

MegaMask is a new decentralized universal wallet that enables cross-chain asset visibility & control, along with simplified self-custody, privacy, and advanced social features.

The wallet allows users to easily store, display and transfer NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets from various blockchains in one wallet.

Megamask leverages Wire Network’s new Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) that enables cross-chain transactions without requiring a traditional bridge.

“This is a major pivot point in blockchain technology as we step away from the vulnerable fragmentation of traditional crypto architecture,” said Ken Dicross, CEO, Wire Network.

“Similar to other crypto wallets, MegaMask allows users to leverage the full potential of web 3.0 technology while preserving some of the same ease of use we have come to expect from web 2.0 applications,” he said.

While most mainstream wallets allow transactions with crypto assets stored on the Ethereum network or other ERC-20 tokens, MegaMask will allow users to view, transfer, or trade assets on any modern blockchain using a mobile app, a web app, or a browser extension.

Megamask’s additional feature set will include decentralized RPC through peer-to-peer self-validation, mame service registration, and private messaging between followers.