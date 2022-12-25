Media Platforms Tweets Cryptocurrency Market Breakdown For … – Investing.com

Media Platforms Tweets Cryptocurrency Market Breakdown For 2022

Bloomberg releases a summary of the crypto industry’s biggest moments in 2022.The video portrays how the dominoes began to collapse after the fall of the project.The article highlights how exposure to Three Arrows Digital and FTX pushed many crypto firms out of business.

On Christmas morning, the official Twitter handle for Bloomberg Crypto tweeted a video outlining a breakdown of the crypto market’s biggest events in 2022. The post specifically highlighted how heavily the digital asset ecosystem is interconnected and concentrated that its biggest participants aren’t even fully aware.

This year showed, more than once, that the digital-asset ecosystem is significantly more interconnected and concentrated than even its biggest participants might have realized.Read here for all the ways crypto broke in 2022: https://t.co/zK2nZPA5Bt pic.twitter.com/vFJyUottEt— Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) December 24, 2022

