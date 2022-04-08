McKeon’s Meeting with WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus

Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with World Health Organization Director-General Ghebreyesus

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain P. McKeon met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss WHO sustainable financing and reform priorities. Deputy Secretary McKeon also expressed commitment to the pandemic instrument process, the continued efforts on amendments to the International Health Regulations, ongoing studies of COVID-19 origins, and Taiwan’s inclusion as an observer to the World Health Assembly.