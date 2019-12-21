Mayor Krewson Statement and Letter Regarding St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Letter to the members of the Airport Working Group

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The St Louis Mayor Krewson released a letter regarding St Louis Lambert International Airport:

The Mayor would like to thank each member, our partners at the Airlines, and all the dedicated professionals who worked very hard over the last year and a half, bringing deep experience and big ideas to the table.

As the Group’s work has continued, Mayor Krewson has also been listening intently to City residents, business leaders, and other elected officials who have expressed serious concerns and apprehension about this process, and the possibility that a private entity might operate our Airport.

It’s no secret this form of operation is common in other parts of the world, but St. Louis would be the first major airport in the U.S. to lease its full operation. And being ‘first’ at anything brings inherent risk and skepticism.

But the fact remains our Airport has 1,000 unused acres of land, $900 million of capital requirements over the next 10-15 years, a big runway which is underutilized, almost $700 million in debt, and has serious capacity issues.

Many other major cities have already begun or completed major improvements in their airports, and Mayor Krewson wants the same for St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Under her leadership, the business community and the Airlines stand committed to finding a different way to make these major investments in our Airport so that it’s positively positioned to drive economic development, growth, and momentum for our great City.