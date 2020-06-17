Mayor Cooper’s Office Joins Community Faith Leaders for Prayer

Nashville, Tennessee (STL.News) Mayor John Cooper’s Office will join The Born Again Church and Christian Outreach Ministries, for a prayer vigil on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The vigil, organized in spirit of II Chronicles 7:14, will take place on the grounds of Born Again Church, 858 West Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37207. As we continue practicing social distancing, 25 people or less will participate in the prayer vigil.

Born Again Church has partnered with The Movement Church, The Gate Community Church, Regeneration Nashville, The Bridge Ministries, Pleasant Green Baptist Church and The Living Word International Church for the hugely anticipated event. Internationally acclaimed jazz artist Rod McGaha and the Born Again Worship Team will be the featured musical guests.

Participants Include:

Bishop Horace Hockett – Born Again Church

Pastor Joey Maldonado – The Movement Church

Pastor Steven Fry – The Gate Community Church

Pastors Ken and Candy Christmas – Regeneration Nashville, The Bridge Ministry

Pastor George Adebanjo – The Living Word International Church

Rev. Dr. Chris Jackson – Pleasant Green Baptist Church

Rod McGaha – Musical Guest

Born Again Church Worship Team – Musical Guest

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others).

Wear a cloth face covering when in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people.

These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.

People over 65 years of age or whose health is at risk should remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE