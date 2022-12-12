Matrix AI Network (MAN) Rises 35.86%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Matrix AI Network (MAN) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has advanced 35.86% to $0.01293005.

InvestorsObserver is giving Matrix AI Network a 79 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Matrix AI Network!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Matrix AI Network a high volatility rank of 79, placing it in the top 21% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

MAN’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Matrix AI Network price is trading near resistance. With support at $0.00694591149935338 and resistance around $0.0145949792886696. This leaves Matrix AI Network with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter