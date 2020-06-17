Massachusetts Man Ricardo Quinones Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison Following Drug Conviction

(STL.News) – The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that on June 16, 2020, Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford sentenced Ricardo Quinones, 26, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, to 36 months in prison following his guilty plea to knowingly and intentionally using a cellular phone to commit the drug felonies of possession with intent to distribute heroin and attempted distribution of heroin.

According to court records, in 2018 and 2019, Quinones sold bulk quantities of heroin/fentanyl to Vermont buyers. The buyers would travel from Vermont to Holyoke, Massachusetts to meet with Quinones and purchase the opioids. During two transactions in July 2018, Quinones sold a cooperator a total of 1,800 bags of heroin/fentanyl for $5,400. Then, in June 2019, Quinones arranged to sell a different cooperator 2,000 bags of suspected heroin for $6,000. Quinones was arrested when he arrived at the arranged meeting location for that transaction, and he has been in federal custody since that time.

United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their collaboration on this investigation. She stated: “As this case demonstrates, we are relentless in our efforts to stem the flow of deadly narcotics into Vermont from source cities like Holyoke. Our law enforcement partners at all levels are united in pursuit of this goal. There will be serious consequences in the form of jail time for dealers who profit from the suffering of addicted Vermonters and the struggles of their families and communities.”

The United States was represented in this matter by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Cate. Quinones was represented by Michael L. Desautels, Federal Public Defender.

