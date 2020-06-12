Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 6.94%, Hospitalizations Fall By More Than 100 Over Two Days

(STL.News) – As Maryland prepares to begin additional safe and phased reopenings, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 6.94%, and total current hospitalizations have fallen by more than 100 over the last two days, and are now at their lowest level in 66 days.

“The fight against this virus is far from over,” said Governor Hogan. “In fact, now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant. Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors, and our coworkers, safe.”

State officials continue to encourage Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19, and a no-cost, no-appointment testing site is open today at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. There are now more than 150 testing sites open across the state.

More than 473,000 COVID-19 Tests, 6.94% Positivity Rate. Maryland has now conducted 473,271 COVID-19 tests, and the state’s positivity rate has dropped to 6.94%—down more than 74% from its peak on April 17.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Gradually Decline. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 836, their lowest level since April 7. ICU beds—also one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 331, their lowest level since April 8.

Positivity Rate In Single Digits In 23 of 24 Jurisdictions. The positivity rate is in single digits in 23 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions. Frederick (6.68%), Baltimore County (6.35%), and Howard (5.81%) are below the state average. Anne Arundel (7.25%) and Baltimore City (7.42%) are slightly above the state average. Similar to the statewide decline, Montgomery (8.93%) and Prince George’s (10.54%) are both down more than 74% from their peak positivity rates.

Now More Than 150 Major Testing Sites Statewide. With expanded capacity and supplies available, the state has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now more than 150 major testing sites in Maryland. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.

