Maryland Woman Shanique Hall Sentenced To Three Years Of Probation For Making False Statements When Purchasing Firearms

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Shanique Hall, age 29, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, was sentenced on August 18, 2020, by the U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to three years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Hall previously pleaded guilty to falsely stating that she was a resident of Pennsylvania when she purchased multiple firearms in central Pennsylvania in 2018. Hall admitted that she provided this false information when, on four occasions, she purchased or attempted to purchase a total of eight firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

