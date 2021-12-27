Maryland Lottery – The Week in Winners

The Week in Winners: Big Prizes in Cash4Life, Powerball Lead the Way on Lottery Winners’ List

MD (STL.News) Players across Maryland won nearly $38.2 million during week ending Dec. 26

A Cash4Life ticket sold Christmas Eve in North East delivered $1,000 a week for life to a lucky Maryland Lottery player. Meanwhile, the surging Powerball jackpot continued to generate big prizes across the state last week, including a $1 million win on a ticket sold in Takoma Park.

The Cash4Life ticket sold in Cecil County for the Dec. 24 drawing gives the winner a choice between $1,000 a week for life, paid in annual installments of $52,000, or a one-time payment of $1 million.

The $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County for the Dec. 20 drawing delivered one of six big Powerball prizes in Maryland last week as the jackpot climbed to an estimated annuity value of $416 million for the Dec. 27 drawing ($299.5 million estimated cash option). Five other Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, Ellerslie, Hyattsville and Trappe.

In all, 22 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid nearly $38.2 million in prizes in the seven days ending Dec. 26.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to cash tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Dec. 20-26:

$10,000 Prizes

$1,000 Loaded, Parkside Liquors, 5110 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore

Ravens X5, Liquor Station, 6510 Harford Road, Baltimore

Bingo X10 4th Edition, Hopkins Citgo, 2001 Orleans Street, Baltimore

WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKETTM, Chartley Liquors, 122 Chartley Road, Reisterstown

Max A Million, Maugans Avenue Shell, 18404 Maugans Avenue, Hagerstown

$10,000 Lucky, 7-Eleven #20234, 8002 Belair Road, Baltimore

$10,000 Lucky, Elbe’s Beer and Wine, 2522 University Boulevard, Wheaton

Gold, T&J Liquor Store, 7669 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park

Bonus Bingo X20, Sunshine Ethio, 6907 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Dec. 20-26:

CASH4LIFE

Second-tier winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life sold Dec. 24 at Royal Farms #096-E, 500 Mechanics Valley Road, North East (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Shoppers #2339, 7790 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

POWERBALL

$1 million ticket sold Dec. 20 at New Hampshire Sunoco, 6360 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 24 at Papa Menu, 4 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 25 at 7-Eleven #11550, 7404 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 19 at GK #1352, 14409 Ellerslie Road, Ellerslie (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 21 at Champagne Liquors, 5611 Landover Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 24 at High’s #039, 4046 Ocean Gateway, Trappe (unclaimed as of Dec. 27

FAST PLAY

$10,000 Money Multiplier ticket sold Dec. 23 at Mount Vernon Supermarket, 815 North Charles Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

RACETRAX

$57,228 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Penn Mart, 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Dec. 27)

$14,822 ticket sold Dec. 21 at KK Financial Services, 8431 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (claimed)

$13,924 ticket sold Dec. 25 at Lark Brown Liquors, 6590 Old Waterloo Road, Elkridge (claimed)

KENO