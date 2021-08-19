Maryland Governor Tours Local Businesses in Downtown Easton

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan visited Talbot County and made a number of stops during a tour of downtown Easton.

Avalon Theatre. Governor Hogan toured the Avalon Theatre, which is operated by the Avalon Foundation—the largest arts organization on the Eastern Shore with nearly 300 performances and events each year. During the early stages of vaccine distribution, employees of the Avalon Foundation staffed a call center for the Talbot County Health Department to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Banning’s Tavern. The governor stopped by Banning’s Tavern, located in the heart of historic Easton, which was a recipient of funding from the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund.

Berrier’s Limited. Governor Hogan visited Berrier’s Limited, which has provided high quality and custom men’s clothing options since 1994.

Hunter’s Tavern at the Tidewater Inn. At the conclusion of his downtown tour, Governor Hogan stopped for lunch at Hunter’s Tavern in the Tidewater Inn where he was joined by local leaders.