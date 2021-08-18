Maryland Governor Meets Winner of $50,000 VaxU Scholarship

Governor Hogan Meets With 15-Year-Old Montgomery County Winner of $50,000 VaxU Scholarship

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan met with one of the winners in the state’s $1 million VaxU Scholarship Promotion: John Paul Newman, a 15-year-old Montgomery County resident.

The VaxU Scholarship Promotion was launched in July as an incentive program to encourage 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated against COVID-19. John Paul will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education.

The promotion continues through Monday, September 6—Labor Day—when the final four winners will be selected for a total of 20 winners.

Maryland is outpacing most other states, with 62.5% of 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information on the VaxU Scholarship Promotion, visit the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s website.