Maryland Governor In Response to Murder of Evelyn Player

By Maryam Shah
Governor Hogan Announces Actions In Response to Murder of Evelyn Player

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.NewsGovernor Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“The murder of a 69-year-old grandmother inside a church in East Baltimore has shaken city residents and community leaders to the core.  It follows a string of senseless violence that includes a barber shop killing, and the assault of a priest in broad daylight in Little Italy just last week.

“People are hurting, they’re scared, and they’re searching for answers.  They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening, and what it’s going to take for something to change.

“This heartbreaking violence is tearing the city apart.  Enough is enough.  We need immediate action.

“Today, I directed the Maryland State Police and all state law enforcement agencies to immediately assist the Baltimore Police Department with its investigation and to provide enhanced visibility patrols in an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“The State of Maryland is also offering an additional $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Evelyn Player. We are calling on the city to use any resources at its disposal to match this reward.

“As we work to bring swift justice, Evelyn’s family and loved ones are in our prayers.”

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

