Maryland Governor Hogan Joins State Superintendent for First Day of School Visits in Caroline County

County Schools Welcome Back Targeted Groups of Students for In-Person Learning Starting Today

New Elementary School Is Largest Construction Project in County History

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon, and Caroline County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens marked the first day of school in Caroline County with visits to North Caroline High School, Lockerman Middle School, and Denton Elementary School. Caroline is one of 16 jurisdictions that developed plans to begin bringing children back to school for some form of in-person instruction this fall.

Beginning today, Caroline County is welcoming back small groups of students, including students within special populations that require face-to-face instruction, students in need of access to technology, and specified Career and Technology Education program students. In-person instruction will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Learn more about Caroline County Public Schools’ recovery plan.

“Nothing is more important than safely getting our kids back into classrooms, and into healthy and supportive learning environments, particularly our students with special needs,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to commend Superintendent Saelens, and all of the administrators, teachers, and staff for their tireless commitment to their students while taking every possible precaution to safeguard their health. What we saw today was truly inspiring, and I look forward to visiting more schools in the weeks ahead.”

Governor Hogan also visited the site of the new Greensboro Elementary School, the largest construction project in Caroline County’s history and first new school built in the county in over 40 years. The State of Maryland has committed over $24 million to this project, which is expected to open for students for the 2021-2022 school year.

On August 27, Governor Hogan announced that every county school system in Maryland is now fully authorized to begin safely reopening. The legal authority and final decision making on safe openings continues to rest with county boards of education. On September 1, the State Board of Education voted to require those remaining school systems that have not developed a plan for returning any students for any in-person instruction until 2021 to reevaluate their reopening plans by the end of the first quarter.

Guidance to support the safe reopening of schools can be found here.

