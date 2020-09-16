Maryland Governor Hogan Discusses Crime, COVID-19 Recovery on WBAL News Radio

“This past week has been devastating and horrific, and we’ve got to get to the bottom of this.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News)—This morning, Governor Hogan appeared live on WBAL’s “The C4 and Bryan Nehman Show” to discuss the ongoing violent crime crisis in Baltimore City and the state’s continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Crime in Baltimore City:

“This past week or 10 days or so has been devastating and horrific, and we’ve got to get to the bottom of this. So, I had a meeting Monday with the presiding officers with the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House. I’ve got a meeting later this morning with Mayor Young and with Commissioner Harrison. I’m trying to talk with these leaders about the necessity for everybody to do whatever it takes to solve this incredibly difficult problem.”

“There’s so many components to this: it’s the lack of prosecution, it’s the lack of any kind of accountability for the people continuing [to commit crimes]—as the commissioner and a couple of past commissioners have said to me, there’s really just a couple of hundred of the most violent criminals that keep doing most of all this shooting. So we’ve lowered sentencing for a lot of other crimes, and reduced our prison population, and we tore down the Baltimore City jail—we’re putting money into drug treatment and counseling for non-violent crimes, but for these repeat shooters, we’re going to have to get them off the street.”

On Getting Kids Safely Back to the Classroom:

“The state superintendent and I have both pushed and urged and nudged as many of them as possible to return as many kids as we can safely. The good news is that two thirds, 16 of the jurisdictions, are at least bringing some kids back in for in-person instruction, so that’s a start…We want to keep our kids safe, but many kids are not going to be able to learn in this kind of environment with this remote [model] and nobody in the classroom.”

On Whether He’d Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine:

“I absolutely would, and I’m very hopeful and positive…We have 40 different companies and/or universities in Maryland that are working on a vaccine of some sort, and different people are very close to coming up with vaccines that work all across the world.”

