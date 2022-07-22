Maryland Governor Congratulates Graduates of MSP

Governor Hogan Congratulates 23 Graduates of Maryland State Police 154th Academy Class

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 23 graduates of the154th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police (MSP). The governor was joined for the ceremony by MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my time as governor to attend these trooper candidate class graduations and to be able to welcome so many incredible men and women into the elite ranks of the MSP,” said Governor Hogan. “On behalf of all the people of an incredibly proud and grateful state, we wish each of you success, safety, and godspeed.”

Graduates of Class 154 were required to complete 27 weeks of a residential police training academy, which is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most intense and comprehensive state police training programs. Trooper candidates received instruction in criminal and traffic laws, emergency care, emergency driving, physical training, and scenario-based training that included de-escalation and conflict resolution.

Four members of Class 154 are military veterans, eight previously worked in law enforcement or corrections, five were MSP cadets, and three are certified paramedics. Eight graduates have college degrees, and 13 are enrolled in the concurrent Associate of Arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the academy.

In 2015, the Hogan administration reopened Maryland State Police Barrack J in Annapolis, which had been closed by the previous administration. The state also provided $12.8 million for the new state-of-the-art MSP Barrack in Cumberland, which opened in July 2021. The Hogan administration completed historic agreements with state employee unions for significant salary increases for law enforcement officers, and the governor recently enacted a $500 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative, which includes increased support for law enforcement, and increased crime control and victim protection services across the state.