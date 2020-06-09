Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces New Chief Administrative Law Judge

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Chung Ki Pak as Chief Administrative Law Judge. Mr. Pak was selected following the December retirement of Judge Thomas Dewberry, who had served as Chief Administrative Law Judge since 2002.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” said Governor Hogan. “I have confidence that Mr. Pak will be a strong advocate for the law and will serve the citizens of Maryland admirably.”

Pak recently retired after 26 years experience with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He served as Administrative Patent Judge from 1994-2017, with supervisory and mentoring responsibility for new judges, patent attorneys, interns, and externs. He is currently a Montgomery County License Commissioner. He is a member of the Koreatown Planning Committee and has served on several Asian Pacific American advisory committees. Mr. Pak has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Auburn University, and is a law graduate of the Catholic University of America.

