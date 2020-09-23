Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces Appointment of Dr. Brenda J. Thiam

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment of Dr. Brenda J. Thiam to the Maryland House of Delegates

First Black Republican Woman to Serve in General Assembly Will Represent Legislative District 2B, Washington County

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Brenda J. Thiam, Ph.D., to the Maryland House of Delegates. The governor appointed Dr. Thiam to the House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Washington County Republican Central Committee. Dr. Thiam is the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly.

“As a passionate educator and dedicated member of her community, I am confident that Dr. Thiam will be a strong advocate for constituents in Washington County in her new role as delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “Dr. Thiam’s appointment is an historic one for our state and its legislature. I offer Dr. Thiam and her family my sincere congratulations, and I look forward to working with her to change Maryland for the better.”

Dr. Thiam is a behavioral health specialist who assists families of children with autism. She also established a non-profit focused on supporting employment and residential services for adults with autism.

Dr. Thiam will represent Legislative District 2B in Washington County, filling the seat previously held by Paul Corderman who was recently appointed to the Maryland Senate. She holds a Ph.D in Special Education from Capella University.

