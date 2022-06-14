Maryland: Darren Anthony sentenced for Firearms Charge

Maryland man, Darren Anthony Burnett sentenced for firearms charge

(STL.News) Darren Anthony Burnett, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced today to 60 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Burnett, 38, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.” Burnett admitted to having a 9mm pistol while trafficking cocaine and marijuana in October 2020 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today