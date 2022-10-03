Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP down, BNB only gainer in crypto top 10 – Forkast News

Bitcoin was back under US$19,000 in Monday morning trading in Asia, a level it has fluctuated around for most of the past two weeks, boxed in by global macroeconomic concerns that have also hit equity markets. Ether also fell. BNB was the only gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Fast facts