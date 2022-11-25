Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Litecoin leads decline across most top 10 crypto – Forkast News

Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Litecoin seeing the steepest drop in declines across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization.See related article: Question: How do financial rules work when rogue individuals run companies? Answer: Not very well.Fast factsBitcoin slipped 0.74 % over the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,439 at 4.30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether declined 1.53% to US$1,181, according to CoinMarketCap.Litecoin fell the most among the top 10 cryptos, dropping 4.34% to US$74.92 and continuing to erode its gains since Tuesday.Polkadot decreased 2.76% to US$5.29. Polkadot on Thursday announced moves to help its ecosystem fight fraud with USDC as a reward.XRP rose 7.47% to US$0.41, with U.S.-based lawyer Bill Morgan on Wednesday saying that a settlement agreement between the SEC and Ripple looked “promising.”BNB inched up 0.29 % to US$295.53, gaining 9.2 % in the last seven days amid Thursday news of Binance launching a US$1 billion fund to support the crypto industry.The U.S. stock market was closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Asian stock markets were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.4%, the Nikkei 225 dropping 0.35% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipping 0.56%.Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giant Tencent’s stock fell 2.64% on the day. Prosus NV, a subsidiary of Tencent’s largest shareholder Naspers, had dumped 78.9 million Tencent shares and is considering selling US$4.6 billion of Meituan shares that it received from Tencent as a special dividend.See related article: S.Korean Wemade’s stock fall 30%; CEO blames Upbit