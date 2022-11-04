Market Watch: Nifty support base shifting higher, traders eye 18,300 zone

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Taking cue from global markets, Indian indices closed higher on Friday in a volatile market. The gains were led by index heavyweight Reliance, banking and a few financial services stocks.Fag-end buying drove the 30-share Sensex 114 points higher at 60,950, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,100 level. With this, the benchmark equity indices took their winning streak to the third consecutive week.Among Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Reliance, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in today’s trading session, rising about 1-4.5%. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp and NTPC ended the session with cuts.Sectorally, the Nifty Metal rose 4.21% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.04%. While Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 dropped 0.32% while Smallcap50 increased 0.28%.The dollar surged along with the US Treasury yield following the hawkish remarks from global central banks, while FIIs continued their domestic support.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.68% while South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.83%, 2.43% and 5.36%, respectively.The rupee strengthened 0.36% to 82.44 per dollar. While the Brent crude January futures advanced 2.66% to $97.10 per barrel.The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased by over Rs 1.47 lakh crore to Rs 283.04 lakh crore. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,036 gained, 1,412 stocks declined and 139 remained unchanged.Mr Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the index is holding well above its 18K zones and we expect gradual up-move in the market towards 18300 zones over the next few days with support base shifting higher.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.