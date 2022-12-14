Market Watch: Nifty needs decisive move above 18,750 to fuel recovery

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on interest rate hike later in the night, domestic equity indices traded range bound on Wednesday and closed higher, led by the banking, financial, auto and IT stocks. The 30-share Sensex ended 145 points higher at 62,678, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above 18,650 level.In the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, IndusInd and Power Grid were the top gainers, rising about 1-2%. L&T, TCS, Dr Reddys Labs, HCL Tech and HDFC also closed with gains.On the other hand, Nestle ICICI bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HUL and UltraTech Cement closed with cuts.Sectorally, the Nifty Metal rose 1.25% while Nifty IT advanced 1.15%. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Realty also closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.82% while Smallcap50 increased 0.48%.Asian markets ended higher today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.75% and South Korea’s Kospi increased 1.13%, while China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat.The rupee posted its best performance against the dollar in over a month today. The rupee ended at 82.46 per dollar, up from 82.80 in the previous session. While the Brent crude February futures increased 0.88% to $81.39 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,036 rose, 1,494 declined and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased by Rs 1.20 lakh crore to Rs 291.21 lakh crore.Mr Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said a decisive move above 18,750 in Nifty would further fuel the recovery, else consolidation will resume.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.