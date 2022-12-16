Market Watch: Nifty may slide down to 18,100 level next week

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Negative global cues following successive rate hikes by Fed, ECB and BoE compelled benchmark equity indices to extend their losing streak to a second straight session on Friday. Selling was seen across all sectors.The 30-share Sensex ended 461 points lower at 61,338, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at 18,250 level.In the Sensex pack, M&M, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Lab and TCS were the top laggards, falling over 2%. SBI, Wipro, Power Grid, Titan and NTPC also closed with cuts. On the other hand, only HUL, HDFC Bank and Nestle closed with gains.Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank fell 2.92% while Nifty Healthcare Index declined 1.51%. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 plunged 1.68% and Smallcap50 dropped 0.34%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.87% while South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat with negative bias.The rupee weakened on Friday. It declined 0.1% to 82.87 per dollar, mainly on account of dollar demand from oil and other importers. While the Brent crude February futures declined 2.61% to $79.09 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,115 stocks declined, 1,415 gained and 132 remained unchanged.The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined Rs 2.94 lakh crore to Rs 285.53 lakh crore.Mr Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said Nifty could slide down to the next important support of 18100-18000 levels in the coming week. Immediate resistance is at 18450-18500 levels.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.