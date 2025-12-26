Missouri Ranks 37th Where Millennials are Likely to Cause Fatal Crashes

Missouri Ranks 37th Among U.S. States Where Millennials Are Likely to Cause More Fatal Crashes Than Gen Z
(STL.News) A new study reveals that Missouri ranks 37th among U.S. states where Millennials are more likely to cause fatal accidents than Gen Z.
The research conducted by Kuzyk Law analyzed state-level driver fatal crash data from 2021 to 2023, sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s CDAN database. The difference between Millennials’ and Gen Z’s annual fatal crash rates per 100,000 residents was calculated to identify states with the generational disparities.
Missouri ranks 37th, with Millennials 7.15% more likely to cause fatal crashes than Gen Z. Between 2021 and 2023, the Show-Me State reported 404 fatal crashes among 1,211,485 Millennials at a rate of 33.38 per 100,000, compared with 254 among 814,425 Gen Z drivers at a rate of 31.15 per 100,000.
Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Kuzyk Law commented,
“The data reveals that Missouri ranks 37th among U.S. states where millennials are likely to cause more fatal crashes than Gen Z.”
“Behavioral patterns, driving experience, lifestyle factors, and road safety awareness likely influence these disparities. Millennials, on average, may face more high-risk driving situations or drive more frequently under challenging conditions, contributing to elevated fatal crash rates.
“Addressing these gaps requires targeted road safety campaigns, generationally tailored public awareness initiatives, and policies that encourage safer driving behavior across all age groups.”
Table of Extended Results:
|U.S. States Where Millennials Outpace Gen Z in Fatal Car Crashes
|U.S. State
|% Above / Below
|Rank
|West Virginia
|46.24%
|1
|New Hampshire
|34.29%
|2
|Maryland
|34.14%
|3
|Hawaii
|30.59%
|4
|Mississippi
|30.38%
|5
|Alabama
|25.55%
|6
|Kentucky
|25.20%
|7
|Minnesota
|24.89%
|8
|South Carolina
|24.39%
|9
|Rhode Island
|23.78%
|10
|Arkansas
|23.69%
|11
|Connecticut
|22.91%
|12
|Georgia
|22.47%
|13
|Louisiana
|21.48%
|14
|Vermont
|21.38%
|15
|Oregon
|20.47%
|16
|Michigan
|19.93%
|17
|Nevada
|19.06%
|18
|Indiana
|18.49%
|19
|Ohio
|17.77%
|20
|Maine
|15.92%
|21
|Pennsylvania
|15.44%
|22
|North Carolina
|15.21%
|23
|New Jersey
|14.97%
|24
|New Mexico
|14.43%
|25
|Wisconsin
|14.02%
|26
|Utah
|13.98%
|27
|Florida
|12.87%
|28
|Texas
|12.63%
|29
|Virginia
|12.59%
|30
|New York
|11.63%
|31
|Oklahoma
|11.04%
|32
|California
|9.68%
|33
|Iowa
|8.87%
|34
|Kansas
|8.41%
|35
|Illinois
|7.60%
|36
|Missouri
|7.15%
|37
|Arizona
|6.69%
|38
|Wyoming
|6.67%
|39
|Idaho
|6.38%
|40
|Tennessee
|4.87%
|41
|South Dakota
|4.62%
|42
|Massachusetts
|-4.45%
|43
|Nebraska
|-5.42%
|44
|Delaware
|-7.01%
|45
|Colorado
|-7.11%
|46
|Montana
|-9.40%
|47
|Washington
|-10.87%
|48
|Alaska
|-11.26%
|49
|North Dakota
|-22.10%
|50
The study was conducted by Kuzyk Law, a law firm specializing in representation for car accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, bike, pedestrian, and catastrophic injury claims. With over four decades of experience and a track record serving 100,000+ clients, they offer free consultations and no upfront fees.
Methodology
The research analyzed state driver fatal crash data from 2021 to 2023 using statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Crash Data Analysis and Statistics (CDAN) system. Fatal crash rates per 100,000 residents were calculated separately for Millennials (aged 25–39) and Gen Z (aged 15–24), and the percentage difference between the two age groups was determined to identify U.S. states where Millennials were more likely than Gen Z to cause fatal accidents.