Missouri Ranks 37th Where Millennials are Likely to Cause Fatal Crashes

Missouri Ranks 37th Among U.S. States Where Millennials Are Likely to Cause More Fatal Crashes Than Gen Z

(STL.News) A new study reveals that Missouri ranks 37th among U.S. states where Millennials are more likely to cause fatal accidents than Gen Z.

The research conducted by Kuzyk Law analyzed state-level driver fatal crash data from 2021 to 2023, sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s CDAN database. The difference between Millennials’ and Gen Z’s annual fatal crash rates per 100,000 residents was calculated to identify states with the generational disparities.

Missouri ranks 37th, with Millennials 7.15% more likely to cause fatal crashes than Gen Z. Between 2021 and 2023, the Show-Me State reported 404 fatal crashes among 1,211,485 Millennials at a rate of 33.38 per 100,000, compared with 254 among 814,425 Gen Z drivers at a rate of 31.15 per 100,000.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Kuzyk Law commented,

“The data reveals that Missouri ranks 37th among U.S. states where millennials are likely to cause more fatal crashes than Gen Z.”

“Behavioral patterns, driving experience, lifestyle factors, and road safety awareness likely influence these disparities. Millennials, on average, may face more high-risk driving situations or drive more frequently under challenging conditions, contributing to elevated fatal crash rates.

“Addressing these gaps requires targeted road safety campaigns, generationally tailored public awareness initiatives, and policies that encourage safer driving behavior across all age groups.”

Table of Extended Results:

U.S. States Where Millennials Outpace Gen Z in Fatal Car Crashes U.S. State % Above / Below Rank West Virginia 46.24% 1 New Hampshire 34.29% 2 Maryland 34.14% 3 Hawaii 30.59% 4 Mississippi 30.38% 5 Alabama 25.55% 6 Kentucky 25.20% 7 Minnesota 24.89% 8 South Carolina 24.39% 9 Rhode Island 23.78% 10 Arkansas 23.69% 11 Connecticut 22.91% 12 Georgia 22.47% 13 Louisiana 21.48% 14 Vermont 21.38% 15 Oregon 20.47% 16 Michigan 19.93% 17 Nevada 19.06% 18 Indiana 18.49% 19 Ohio 17.77% 20 Maine 15.92% 21 Pennsylvania 15.44% 22 North Carolina 15.21% 23 New Jersey 14.97% 24 New Mexico 14.43% 25 Wisconsin 14.02% 26 Utah 13.98% 27 Florida 12.87% 28 Texas 12.63% 29 Virginia 12.59% 30 New York 11.63% 31 Oklahoma 11.04% 32 California 9.68% 33 Iowa 8.87% 34 Kansas 8.41% 35 Illinois 7.60% 36 Missouri 7.15% 37 Arizona 6.69% 38 Wyoming 6.67% 39 Idaho 6.38% 40 Tennessee 4.87% 41 South Dakota 4.62% 42 Massachusetts -4.45% 43 Nebraska -5.42% 44 Delaware -7.01% 45 Colorado -7.11% 46 Montana -9.40% 47 Washington -10.87% 48 Alaska -11.26% 49 North Dakota -22.10% 50

The study was conducted by Kuzyk Law, a law firm specializing in representation for car accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, bike, pedestrian, and catastrophic injury claims. With over four decades of experience and a track record serving 100,000+ clients, they offer free consultations and no upfront fees.

Methodology

The research analyzed state driver fatal crash data from 2021 to 2023 using statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Crash Data Analysis and Statistics (CDAN) system. Fatal crash rates per 100,000 residents were calculated separately for Millennials (aged 25–39) and Gen Z (aged 15–24), and the percentage difference between the two age groups was determined to identify U.S. states where Millennials were more likely than Gen Z to cause fatal accidents.