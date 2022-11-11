Market Watch: Nifty may move towards 18,600 in near term

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Dancing to robust global tunes, both the domestic equity indices hit fresh 52-week highs today. While the Sensex rallied 1,181 points to end at 61,795, Nifty ended at 18,350.Among Sensex stocks, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro were the top gainers in today’s trading session, rising around 3-5.5%. Tata Steel, Reliance, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Bajaj FInserv also ended with gains.On the other hand, M&M, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ICICI Bank and HUL ended the session with cuts.Sectorally, the Nifty IT advanced 3.81% and Nifty Financial Services surged 2.17%. Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas also closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 rose 0.06% and Smallcap50 gained 0.37%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.98%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.69% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 3.37%.The Indian rupee rose against the dollar today on expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve stance on interest rates, clocking its biggest weekly advance since December 2018. The rupee ended at 80.79 per dollar against its previous close of 81.80. While the Brent crude January futures surged 3.09% to $96.56 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,824 stocks gained, 1,630 declined and 147 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased by Rs 2.87 lakh crore to Rs 284.46 lakh crore.Mr Rupak De of LKP Securities said the trend looks positive as long as the 18300 level is held on a closing basis. On the higher end, it may move towards 18600 over the near term. On the lower end, support is pegged at 18200/18000.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.