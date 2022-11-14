Market Watch: It’s a tug of war between bears and bulls

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.With the Sensex and Nifty being within stone’s throw distance from all-time record high levels, Dalal Street traders developed cold feet on Monday as both the benchmark indices closed lower.The 30-share Sensex ended 171 points lower at 61,624, while its broader peer, Nifty50, settled at 18,329.Among Sensex stocks, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ITC, HUL, SBI, ICICI Bank and Nestle were the top losers in today’s trading session, falling around 1-3.5%. On the other hand, Power Grid Corp, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra ended the session with gains.Sectorally, while Nifty Media dropped 2.40% and Nifty FMCG declined 1.35%, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 ended flat with negative bias, while Smallcap50 rose 0.77%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.06%, China’s Shanghai Composite plunged 0.13%, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.34%.The Indian rupee reversed early gains to end weaker on Monday due to dollar demand from corporates. The partially convertible rupee eased 0.58% to 81.26 per dollar, having opened at 80.52. While the Brent crude January futures fell 0.98% to $95.05 per barrel.The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, increased 0.73% to 107.06 level. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,894 stocks declined, 1,721 gained, and 154 remained unchanged.Nifty remained in an 88 point range through the day on November 14, suggesting tug of war between bears and bulls, said Mr Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.He said Nifty could take support from 18,202-18,259 band, while 18,399 could offer resistance in the near term.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.