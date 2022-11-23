Market Trading Guide: MCX among 4 stock recommendations for Thursday

Indian equities markets closed marginally higher on Wednesday, led by the banking and financial stocks. S&P BSE Sensex rose 92 points to settle at 61,510 while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,250 level.“The uptrend status of Nifty as per long-term charts like weekly is still intact and present consolidation or minor weakness in the market could be considered as a buy on dips opportunity. As long as the support of 18,100-18,000 levels is protected, one may expect consolidation movement to continue. A decisive move above 18,400 levels is likely to open a new all time high of 18,600+ levels in the near term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Thursday: