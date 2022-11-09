?Market Trading Guide: ITC among 5 stock recommendations for Thursday – Stock Ideas | The Economic TimesUpdated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:40 PM ISTBenchmark equity indices closed lower on Wednesday, led by declines in realty, pharma, auto and metal stocks. S&P BSE Sensex fell 151 points to settle at 61,033, while Nifty50 closed just above the 18,1500 mark.”Nifty remained volatile with a predominant bearishness on Wednesday’s trading. On the higher end, the headline index has found resistance around 18,300. The overall trend is expected to remain volatile as long as it remains below 18,300. A decisive move above 18,300 may induce a rally towards 18600. However, failure to move beyond 18,300 may trigger further profit-taking. On the lower end, support is pegged at 18,000; below which the index may extend its loss towards 17700,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 5 stock recommendations for Thursday:

Target Price: Rs 380

Stop Loss: Rs 350ITC has been one of the top performers and is trading at a time high. Recently the stock consolidated and has confirmed a fresh breakout.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)

AgenciesTarget Price: Rs 650

Stop Loss: Rs 580We are witnessing a fresh breakout on a daily scale above the Rs 600 mark. The stock is already in an uptrend and is poised for a new rally from here on.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)

Agencies4/6?Buy Engineers India at Rs 74-75Target Price: Rs 80

Stop Loss: Rs 71The stock is seen breaking out of a consolidation zone after one year with above-average volumes on the daily timeframe, making higher highs and higher lows on the hourly time frame, which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view. The 200 EMA is at around 66, and the stock is seen to be comfortably trading above it. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is around 75, showing strength by sustaining above 50.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)Agencies5/6?Buy AU Bank at Rs 640-642Target Price: Rs 690

Stop Loss: Rs 600AU Small Finance Bank is seen near the support zone of an upwards sloping wedge pattern on the daily time frame, and on the hourly time frame, the script is seen to be breaking a consolidation zone which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view. The 200 EMA is at 614, and the stock is comfortably sustaining above it, a positive sign.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

6/6?Buy Aster DM Healthcare at Rs 267.25Target Price: Rs 290

Stop Loss: Rs 257The stock on the daily chart has sustained above the symmetrical triangle, exhibiting the strength of the uptrend. Also, the price is trading above 50EMA comfortably. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover. The short-term trend looks bullish.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)