?Market Trading Guide: Balrampur Chini Mills among 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1% higher on Monday following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares after two sessions of losses. Nifty ended with gains of 151 points to settle at 18,420. Broader markets, relatively underperformed the headline indices, with Nifty Midcap 100 logging 0.55% gains.”Nifty found support around the lower side of the rising channel, leading to a recovery towards the end of the session. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover in the short- term timeframe (hourly). The short-term trend will likely remain bullish until the index sustains above 18,350. On the lower end, support is pegged at 18,350/18,150. Resistance on the higher end, is seen at 18,500/18,700,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday: