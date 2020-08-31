Marion County Armed Career Criminal Charlie Lee Wright, Jr. Sentenced To More Than 17 Years In Federal Prison

(STL.News) – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Charlie Lee Wright, Jr. (52, Summerfield) to 17 years and 7 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A federal jury had found Wright guilty in December 2019. Because of Wright’s extensive criminal record, he qualified as an Armed Career Criminal and was subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. In addition, five firearms—three rifles and two handguns—were also administratively forfeited.

According to court records, on January 16, 2019, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Wright’s home pursuant to an investigation into missing jewelry. During the search, detectives located numerous firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside the home and in a car registered in Wright’s name. Wright subsequently admitted to federal investigators that he had handled at least two of the recovered firearms.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Wright has 28 prior felony convictions in Florida. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE