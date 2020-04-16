Mario Sotelo and two other Indicted on Passport Fraud, Naturalization Fraud, Making False Statements in an Immigration Proceeding, and Violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

(STL.News) – Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that a federal grand jury in Greenville has returned indictments charging MARIO SOTELO, age 48, a naturalized citizen of the U.S., born in Mexico, with passport fraud and possession of a fraudulent immigration document, and ZAW LIN LAY, age 42, a naturalized citizen of the U.S., born in Burma, with naturalization fraud, passport fraud, and making false statements in an immigration proceeding.

Additionally, the grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging HECTOR DANERI REGALADO, age 44, a naturalized citizen of the U.S., born in Honduras, with naturalization fraud, passport fraud, possession of a fraudulent immigration document, and violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

If convicted of passport fraud, SOTELO, of Wake County, could face maximum penalties of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted of naturalization fraud, and making false statements in an immigration proceeding, LAY, of Craven County, could face maximum penalties of 85 years’ imprisonment, a $2,500,000 fine, a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and the revocation of his citizenship.

If convicted of naturalization fraud, passport fraud, possession of a fraudulent immigration document, and violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, REGALADO, of Sampson County, could face a maximum imprisonment term of 85 years, a $2,500,000 fine, a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and the revocation of his citizenship.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations pursuant to Operation False Haven, an ongoing initiative to identify and prosecute felons who fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship, are investigating the cases.

