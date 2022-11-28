Marico rises 0.16% as Sensex climbs

Shares of . traded at Rs 487.15 on BSE at 02:00PM (IST) on Monday, up 0.16 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 455.8 and a high of Rs 554.05.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 52,166 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:00PM (IST).

The stock of Marico Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 62973.5 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 51.07, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 19.41. Return on equity (ROE) was at 36.88 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 336 stocks traded in the green, while 165 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.8.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.4 per cent in Marico Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 25.16 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 510.62 on November 28, while the 50-DMA was at 515.53. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.