Manee Thai – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review publishes a review on Manee Thai in Ballwin, Missouri.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review has released a restaurant review of Manee Thai Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri.

According to the review, Manee Thai has been in business for more than 20 years serving authentic Thai cuisine, and is currently owned by Tanee and Neon Meeboon after buying it in 2009.

They were chosen to be reviewed due to their high online customer reviews and length of time in business serving the community.

Tanee has chosen not to increase menu prices more than necessary and to absorb most of the increase in products to prepare Thai cuisine to help express his gratitude to the community for its support during the pandemic.

Manee Thai Restaurant reviews as of April 28, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 500 online reviews

St. Louis Restaurant Review frequently publishes restaurant reviews and news about restaurants in the St. Louis region.

The review was announced in STL.Directory as well.

Address and phone:

481 Lafayette Center Drive

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-256-8898

Website: ManeeThaiSTL.com

Email: ManeeThaiSTL@gmail.com

Located in: Lafayette Center (Dierberg’s Center)

