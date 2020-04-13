Man Damon Whitebreast Who Raped Child Sent to Federal Prison for a Decade

(STL.News) – A man who repeatedly raped a thirteen-year-old victim was sentenced today to ten years in federal prison.

Damon Whitebreast, age 22, from Montour, Iowa, received the prison term after a November 4, 2019 guilty plea to two counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Evidence during the case established that on at least two occasions Whitebreast had sexual intercourse with a thirteen-year-old child. When police came to look for the child at his residence, Whitebreast hid the child from officers. After pleading guilty, and while housed at the Linn County jail, Whitebreast assaulted another inmate causing injuries and bruising.

Whitebreast was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Whitebreast was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and fined $30,000. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

During the sentencing, Judge Williams found that this was a “crime of violence that caused incalculable harm to a thirteen-year old” victim.

Whitebreast is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

