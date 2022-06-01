Malik Evans Sentenced to Participate in Racketeering Activity

Baltimore City Defendant Malik Evans Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Participate in Racketeering Activity Involving Carjacking

(STL.News) Yesterday U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Malik Evans, age 25, of Baltimore City, Maryland to 17 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity involving carjacking.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Malik Evans participated in a violent carjacking crew that committed a series of violent armed robberies and caused much suffering within the Baltimore community” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “In partnership with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively prosecute violent offenders.”

According to his guilty plea, from April 2019 to August 2019, Evans and at least six other co-defendants were members of an enterprise that engaged in a pattern of deadly racketeering activity, including a series of thirteen armed carjackings in Baltimore City. The enterprise was also involved in multiple armed robberies, attempted armed robberies and the pawning of stolen goods.

Specifically, Evans participated in four of thirteen carjackings committed by the enterprise. In all four of the carjackings in which Evans participated, members of the enterprise brandished firearms. Other co-conspirators, not including Evans, participated in armed carjackings in which one victim was shot and killed. Two other victims were killed during street robberies; another victim was paralyzed as a result of an armed street robbery.

Members of the conspiracy not only promoted their activities on social media, but they also shared the proceeds of their exploits. Members also concealed enterprise activities by hiding, destroying, or disposing of evidence.

On December 20, 2021, co-defendant Karon Foster was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, a carjacking conspiracy, and for aiding and abetting a carjacking resulting in death.

This case was made possible by investigative leads generated from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). NIBIN is the only national network that allows for the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to aid in solving and preventing violent crimes involving firearms.

NIBIN is a proven investigative and intelligence tool that can link firearms from multiple crime scenes, allowing law enforcement to quickly disrupt shooting cycles.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the ATF, the Baltimore Police Department, and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patricia C. McLane and Brandon Moore who prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today