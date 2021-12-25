Major Disaster Declaration Approved for Arkansas

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced yesterday that federal disaster assistance had been made available to the state of Arkansas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from December 10-11, 2021.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.