Maine Governor Mills, New Hampshire and Vermont Call on President Trump to Reverse U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum

Governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Call on President Trump to Reverse U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum

New England border state governors warn of harm to American manufacturers

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Vermont Governor Phil Scott are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse the re-imposition of a 10% tariff on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada, citing the negative impact on manufacturers and supply chain businesses in northern New England.

“Businesses, big and small, have built complex, integrated supply chains in aerospace, information technology, construction materials, food systems and more,” the governors said in their letter. “We strongly believe that this stance regarding Canadian aluminum will only hurt American manufacturers. It is time to look at solutions to elevate commerce on both sides of the border and not penalize key industries.”

In a letter sent to the President Tuesday (PDF), the governors highlighted the longstanding bilateral trade relationship between New England and Canada, which was strengthened by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that went into effect this summer. About half of all trade for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine companies is conducted with Canada.

The tariff will drastically raise costs and reduce competitiveness for aluminum-consuming industries in New England, disrupting manufacturing and technical production supply chains. Ultimately, artificially inflated costs will be passed on to consumers who are already struggling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canada and New England share more than just a border, we are allies, business partners, colleagues and family,” the governors added. “The important trade that we have shared throughout our history has formed co-dependent and mutually beneficial bonds that need to stay intact for us to all succeed in this partnership.”

