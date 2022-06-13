Politics

Maine Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Sherry Huber

June 13, 2022
Maryam Shah

Augusta, ME (STL.NewsGovernor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of former State Representative Sherry F. Huber:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Sherry’s passing,” said Governor Janet Mills.  “She was a friend, a trailblazer, a public servant, and a fierce and effective advocate for reproductive health care and for the protection of our cherished lands and waters.  I will miss her, but I am grateful for her decades worth of important work – a legacy that will live on for generations to come.”