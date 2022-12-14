MAGGIE PAGANO: Peak inflation has passed



Inflation has peaked. Famous last words but that's the strong signal coming from November's inflation figures, which showed the sharpest fall for 16 months to 10.7 per cent.It's still eye-wateringly high but a much bigger dip than most forecasters had been expecting.Lower energy prices were the main factor as the cost of crude oil has dropped from a peak of $120 in the spring. Relief: Lower energy prices were the main factor behind the fall in inflation as the cost of crude oil has dropped from a peak of $120 in the springThis has eased the costs of domestic transport and manufacturing costs, which is bringing down prices of goods from clothing to footwear. And the falls are significant: fuel prices are down 5 per cent year-on-year.Following on from the drop in US inflation this week, it's looking clearer that prices are coming down because bottlenecks in the supply chains caused by the long lockdown – and essential food shortages triggered by war in Ukraine – are easing up.Shipping freight rates, always a good clue to what's happening globally, are tumbling. According to Freightos data, the rates fell 21 per cent to $2,607 FEU – that's for a 40ft container – in November, the lowest since December 2020, as demand has slowed and congestion levels improved.This is 72 per cent lower than a year ago although still double its 2019 level. US rates on the key China-West Coast shipping routes are down to pre-pandemic levels.The big question for global economy is what happens when China opens up next year once Covid restrictions are relaxed.That should set its manufacturing machine revving once more and perk up domestic demand. The signs are that supply is exceeding demand across the West.Which is why the pressure on rate increases is slowing with the Fed Reserve restricting its rise to a 0.5 percentage point.This in turn takes the foot off the accelerator at the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, which both meet today. The BoE monetary policy committee is split but the consensus is for a rise to 3.5 per cent.Taking a more cautious approach will be cushioned by sterling's gains against the dollar to $1.24, the highest since Boris Johnson was prime minister.Yet falling inflation is not likely to take the heat out of pay demands by the striking unions. Wage claims in both the private and public sector are still only averaging 4 per cent, leaving workers facing falls in living standards. Raising productivity is the key.Another, more worrying, factor is that energy subsidies will be cut in March.More than half of small firms say they will struggle with energy bills after April, another reason the Government needs to get its skates on and give some idea of the shape of future subsidies.Providing confidence is critical at such a delicate yet positive moment.War on WokeCompany bosses claim doing business is becoming harder because of pressure from social justice campaigners who want them to do more to champion their causes.Here's some advice: ignore them.If they need to toughen up for the fight, they should read the brave book by Vivek Ramaswamy, Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam, for ballast.The Yale lawyer turned healthcare tycoon caused something of a furore with his claims that by mixing morality with consumerism, bosses are trying to sneak into our souls and sell us even more.By selling certain social causes alongside their products, as Ben & Jerry's try to do with their ice cream, corporates are trying to give consumers meaning to their lives.And it's a dangerous pursuit. As Ramaswamy puts it: 'Big business uses progressive-friendly values to deflect attention from its own monolithic pursuit of profit and power.'Virtue-signalling bosses 'educate' their staff in line with the latest gender or diversity fads. If campaigners care so much about justice, they'd be better off trawling through corporate balance sheets to check out meatier issues like pricing or monopolies. And bosses should grow a backbone.Go MartaMarta Ortega, daughter of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, has had a cracking start as head of the Inditex fashion giant.She took over in April, and has seen a 24 per cent leap in net profit for the first nine months.It's a great feat considering the state of the market but the designers are astonishingly skilled at producing superb, affordable high fashion. While Inditex raised prices, Ortega kept them below the wider market's without sacrificing high design and quality.Felicidades!