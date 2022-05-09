Madison: Arwin C. Lacy Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Madison Man, Arwin C. Lacy Sentenced to 8 Years for Cocaine Trafficking and Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Arwin C. Lacy, 31, Madison, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 7 years in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Lacy pleaded guilty to this charge on January 11, 2022.

On June 18, 2020, Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers arrested Lacy in Madison, Wisconsin for a prior delivery of cocaine. During the arrest, Lacy told officers that he had a firearm in his right pants pocket. Officers found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in that pocket. Officers located fourteen tied-off baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of 7.8 grams, three tied-off baggies of heroin weighing a total of 0.7 grams, and $503 in cash in Lacy’s left pants pocket.

Following Lacy’s arrest, officers searched his vehicle. Officers found $17,000 in cash, packages of designer marijuana, and four cell phones in a backpack. When interviewed by officers, Lacy admitted to selling cocaine for profit. Lacy was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions.

At the time of this event, Lacy was on federal supervision for cocaine trafficking. His supervision was revoked and he was ordered to serve 1 year in federal prison to run consecutively to the new federal sentence for a total of 8 years in prison.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson said Lacy’s conduct was dangerous and serious. He said drug trafficking is degrading to the community and possessing a gun while doing it amplifies the potential for violence. Judge Peterson noted that Lacy committed this crime while on federal supervision for a similar offense.

The charges against Lacy were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today