Made.com to appoint administrators as shares suspended

Made.com, the online furniture retailer that floated little more than a year ago with a £775mn valuation, is set to appoint administrators after the company’s shares were suspended on Tuesday.

It comes after last week the group said efforts to find a buyer or secure emergency funding failed, and it subsequently stopped taking customer orders.

Made, which employs up to 700 staff, has drafted in insolvency consultants at PwC to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators for its operating arm, Made.com Design Ltd.

The move gives the company 10 days of breathing space to sell parts of the business or find new investors.

The shares had already fallen from an IPO price of 200p to just 0.5p last week.

A sale process launched in September failed to result in a proposal that could be delivered in an acceptable timeframe, and the company said that any sale of Made.com Design Ltd would now be handled by the administrators.

The retailer, which was founded by entrepreneurs Ning Li and Brent Hoberman in 2009, boomed during the pandemic thanks to its design-led furniture that was popular with younger consumers.

But supply chain bottlenecks prompted the company to row back on its just-in-time business model and hold more inventory close to its markets in Europe, where it continued to launch in new territories. That resulted in substantial capital tied up in stock just as demand eased off.

The company warned on profits three times and in July acknowledged that it would need fresh capital, having raised around £90mn in its June 2021 flotation. It later said that in order to continue as a listed company, it would need up to £70mn to see it through to sustainable profitability.

Both its co-founders, who sold shares at the IPO and were not involved in the management of the company, have criticised their successors.

Hoberman, who rose to fame in the late 1990s after co-founding Lastminute.com, said he had advocated a strategic sale when he was on the board.

“Made got caught with massive inventory at just the wrong time,” he wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. “The model had previously always been about minimal stock and wastage. What was once a differentiated model morphed into being more similar to other retailers”.

“There are many questions about how the capital raised in the IPO was spent, who was worrying about the potential risks, and how the company had drifted from its initial business model,” he added.

Li, who stepped down as chief executive in 2017 and now runs French skincare business Typology, said Made’s mantra was simplicity “because it meant value for our customers and cost efficiencies for the business”.

“From where I am sitting today I think the brand has lost sight of that focus in the recent years, and as a result, lost its strength”.

He added that he had “felt powerless” to intervene because “lawyers and the board has formally forbid me to even talk to [suppliers and employees]”.