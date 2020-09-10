Macon, Ga; Jonathan Duneil Blash Sentenced To Prison For Possessing An Illegal Firearm | USAO-MDGA

(STL.News) – A convicted felon caught with an illegal firearm and ammunition during the execution of a state search warrant was sentenced to prison this week, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jonathan Duneil Blash, 29, of Macon was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tripp Self on Tuesday, September 8 to 27 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

Bibb County deputies executed a state search warrant for illegal drug activity at the defendant’s Macon apartment on February 10, 2019. Blash, who has multiple prior felony convictions, including theft by taking, was found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver and ammunition. Deputies also recovered drugs during the legal search. Blash admitted that he purchased the gun from someone off the street.

“Law enforcement is working hard in Middle Georgia to shut down the underground gun market which feeds criminal activity. Convicted felons caught in possession of illegal firearms will be held accountable at the federal level and will face prison without parole,” said U.S. Attorney Peeler. “I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their work in this case.”

