Lyuyou Liao and two other Chinese Nationals Sentenced to Prison

Three Chinese Nationals Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Photography of U.S. Naval Installation in Key West, Florida

(STL.News) – Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office announced that three People’s Republic of China (PRC) foreign nationals were sentenced today to prison terms for illegal photography of military installations at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida (NAS Key West).

Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced to the statutory maximum term of 12 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on December 26, 2019, and taking photographs and video footage of property on the Truman Annex of the station. This included taking images of vital military equipment. (Case No. 20-10002-CR-KMM ).

In a separate case, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively, to be followed by one year of supervised release, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on January 4, 2020, and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure located on the Sigbsbee Park and Trumbo Point Annexes of the station. (Case No. 20-10005-CR-KMM).

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigative efforts of the FBI and the South Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). She also commended the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Key West Police Department for their assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Kobrinski prosecuted this case.

