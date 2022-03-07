Louisville: Courtney Leo Pierce Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Louisville Man, Courtney Leo Pierce Sentenced to over 18 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Knox County

LONDON, KY (STL.News) Courtney Leo Pierce, 32, of Louisville, was sentenced late Friday to 220 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, for methamphetamine trafficking.

A federal jury found Pierce guilty of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, in October 2021. Trial testimony revealed that Pierce had been supplying Knox County drug dealers with methamphetamine that he brought in from Louisville. On April 2, 2020, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department stopped Pierce’s vehicle and recovered over 300 grams of methamphetamine. Because Pierce engaged in this conduct after having already been convicted of a serious violent felony, his sentence was enhanced.

Under federal law, Pierce must serve 85 percent of his 220-month prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for ten years following his release.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Louisville Field Division; Mike Smith, Knox County Sheriff; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew H. Trimble.

