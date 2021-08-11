Louisiana Governor’s Office Staffer Tests COVID Positive

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) A member of the Governor John Bel Edwards‘ Office has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.