Louisiana Governor – Completion of I-10 Project

Gov. Edwards, DOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project

(STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards, DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. and other state and local officials celebrated the substantial completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish.

This $45.5 million project, which stretched from approximately I-210 to LA 108, widened I-10 from three to four lanes. The Maple Fork bridges were replaced, and crews installed new drainage structures, median barriers, permanent striping, guardrail and cable barriers.

“The long-lasting economic benefit of this project cannot be overstated, considering how heavily traveled this stretch of I-10 is,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The widening not only relieves congestion, but motorists and freight haulers now have a much smoother roadway. Allowing for traffic to move freely along this busy stretch of I-10 increases the opportunities for local businesses to expand and opens the door for additional investment into the state economy.”

“This project greatly improves traffic flow because motorists entering I-10 eastbound from LA 108 no longer have to merge with I-10,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Completing this project is key in offering more opportunities for commercial growth.”

“The I-10 road project widening from LA 108 to I-210 in Sulphur will help accommodate Southwest Louisiana’s growing economy and population,” said Sen. Jeremy Stine. “This much-needed expansion is a direct result of the Legislature prioritizing smart investments in our communities. Our constituents asked for these results, and we’re delivering.”

“I am appreciative and grateful for the completion of this project to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers across our community,” said. Rep. Les Farnum.

“We would like to thank the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for not only recognizing the need for the upgrades and improvements to the Interstate 10 corridor from Interstate 210 to the Highway 108 interchange, but for acting upon it by allocating the necessary funding to bring it to fruition,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.

“I am delighted with the successful conclusion of this much-needed project,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Tony Stelly. “The improvements to Interstate 10 will enhance transportation both for our residents in this area and visitors to Calcasieu Parish who are passing through.”

As of 2021, more than 108,000 vehicles traveled the corridor daily. That number is expected to increase to 150,000 motorists by 2045.

The project’s contractor is the Alexandria, Louisiana-based Gilchrist Construction. Work began on the project in January 2020.

